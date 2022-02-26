Steve Nash downplays severity of Ben Simmons injury: ‘a little soreness in his back’

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday evening that Ben Simmons is dealing with “back soreness” in his reconditioning ramp-up process. The report did not detail any timetable for the 25-year-old star’s return and it’s unclear whether Simmons will reach conditioning benchmarks needed for him to be available when the Nets travel to Philadelphia on March 10.

Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons' return. It's uncertain whether the three-time All-Star will clear necessary return-to-play hurdles for Nets' March 10 return trip to Philadelphia, but team is treating as a day-to-day process. https://t.co/SnWVQeSWPS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

During a TNT broadcast Friday night, Ian Eagle mentioned that Simmons was dealing with a back issue. Shortly after The Athletic report was tweeted out, the Nets head coach, Steve Nash, confirmed the news but downplayed the severity of Simmons’ back issue, characterizing it as “little soreness in his back” that was developed in his ramp-up.

“I just saw the reports. It’s been the same process. It’s just a little soreness in his back,” the Nets head coach said during his pregame presser Saturday evening. “It’s not like an injury. It’s just as he’s returning to play, his back has flared up a little bit. He hasn’t played a game since June so that’s just part of his process of returning to play is as you ramp up, he’s a little sub septic to certain things as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness. He’s got a little tightness.”

Meanwhile, Nash disclosed that Kevin Durant had completed his second high-intensity workout with no incident Thursday. The Nets head coach said that Durant and Simmons will both need to string together a series of high-intensity workouts without a followed incident in order to return to play. Nash said Thursday that at that point, Simmons had not even begun that process.

Earlier in the week, Nash said conditioning was the only issue stopping Simmons from play but not mention any back issue.

“Conditioning, just got to try and get him to a place where he can, you know it’s been a long lay off so he hasn’t played NBA basketball for a long time. So just try and work through that.”

Back in October while he was in 76ers training camp had complained about lower back soreness, according to reports at the time.

Ben Simmons described back tightness to several Sixers staff members and was briefly treated for it today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

Simmons, of course, hasn’t played since June 20 of last year, having held out until traded to the Nets at the deadline.