Goran Dragic probable for Saturday night’s game against Bucks, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons still out

The Nets have listed Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) as probable for Saturday night’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. It would be his Nets debut.

Dragic, who officially signed with Brooklyn as a free agent on Tuesday, has been undergoing a ramp-up program focused on conditioning. Steve Nash disclosed that the ramp-up program requires the specific player to string together a handful of “high-intensity workouts” that don’t result in an incident.

The veteran guard hasn’t played in an NBA game since November 13 when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors — a team he only played five games for this season. Before signing with the Nets, Dragic was staying in shape down in offseason residence in Miami, Florida.

The Nets head coach, Steve Nash, did not close the door on Dragic making his Nets debut Saturday night prior to the team’s blowout loss to the Celtics Thursday night. It was a matter of how the veteran guard progressively felt physically.

“I suppose it’s not out of the question,” said Nash on Dragic playing Saturday against Milwaukee. “We have to assess how he comes through today, tomorrow and see where he’s at Saturday. It’s probably less likely he’ll play Saturday, but I think in the next three games, he’s out there.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has not upgraded the player availabilities of both Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning). Both stars will not play against the Bucks.

Although Dragic will very likely be the first of the four injured Nets (Durant, Simmons, and Joe Harris) to return to play, the Nets head coach believed that Durant was the closest out of the group. The 33-year-old superstar had then already recorded one high-intensity workout under his belt. Simmons was the farthest. The newest Net star is still in the conditioning stage of his ramp-up program and there is no timetable for his debut. There was no clear update provided on Harris.

“I’m sure it’s possible but for me, it’s probably again in the next three games more likely than Saturday,” said Nash on Durant’s foreseeable return.

Looking ahead, Brooklyn will return from Milwaukee with a back-to-back on their schedule. Both games of the back-to-back will be played against Toronto. The Nets will host the Raptors on Monday, February 28, and travel to Canada to play the second leg on Tuesday, March 1.