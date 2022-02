The Glue Guys dig into the mailbag - netspod@gmail.com - to discuss fantastic questions like: what is the actual playoff rotation, is Steve Nash fiery enough to guide the Nets to a championship and are the Nets truly all-in for a championship this season or was the Ben Simmons trade more about the future than the present.

Check out this episode - and many more - on our YouTube page. Hit the link or search ‘glue guys nets’