NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST

Basketball is back in Brooklyn. After a quick hiatus - aka the All-Star Break - the Nets are picking back up with a nationally-televised game against the Celtics.

The new Nets won’t have Ben Simmons suiting up, just yet, but fans will get a chance to see Seth Curry and Andre Drummond put in a lot of work.

In better news, there might be some movement in getting Kyrie Irving back in full health. Fingers crossed.

Boston, on the other hand, should be at full strength.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (31-28) vs. Boston Celtics (34-26)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game preview.

Jayson Tatum had himself a wonderful All Star weekend. He appeared in the game on Sunday night and got to soak up game from all of the Celtics legends that were being honored at the NBA 75 celebration. He’s mentioned that as the team has gotten healthier, they’ve started to figure things out on defense. Boston’s defense has jumped all the way up to second in defensive rating on the season and over the last 15 games, they’ve gotten even better as they’ve held teams to 98.5 points per 100 possessions. On the offensive side, Tatum is hoping to find his groove from downtown. He’s at a career low 32.9 percent from downtown on eight attempts a game. He’s still an elite scorer, but if he can get his three point shooting back on track, it will open things up for him in a major way. Patty Mills had himself a good weekend as well. He piled up 21 points in the three point contest, and although he didn’t make it to the final round, he represented himself well. The few days off ought to help him recharge and as the team fights to climb the standings, having Mills will go a long way to helping the cause.

