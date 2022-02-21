Nets to sign Goran Dragic, waive Jevon Carter

The Brooklyn Nets are signing free-agent guard, Goran Dragic, per Shams Charania. Dragic, who completed a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs shortly after the February 10 trade deadline, will sign for the rest of the season.

Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

The veteran guard was deciding between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Nets before reportedly committing to Brooklyn. Before the deal was reported by Charania, Marc Stein reported that Steve Nash served as the lead recruiter, delivering key pieces of the team’s pitch to Dragic on Friday.

The Nets are waiving Jevon Carter to make room for the veteran guard in Brooklyn, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Once the series of moves becomes official, Brooklyn will stand at 15 players on standard contracts, excluding the two two-way players.

The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic's agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic's deal will be for the rest of the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2022

Dragic served as Nash’s backup point guard in Phoenix for four seasons (190 games), helping the then young protege take the early steps in his NBA career after spending the previous four seasons overseas in Europe.

Dragic will fill needed ball-handling duties in Brooklyn and a dynamic scoring guard with a skillset of elite facilitating and rebounding. The 35-year-old guard hasn’t played in an NBA game since November 13 following a “mutual agreement” with the Raptors. Since then, he has been working in South Florida where he has an off-season home, hoping to join a contender. It is likely Dragic will undergo a ramp-up before making his Nets debut. In only five games played this season, Dragic posted averages of 1.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.

A year ago, Dragic played 50 games for the Heat, averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists on shooting splits of 43/37/83 in primarily a back-up role. The 6’3” guard has career averages of 13.9 and 4.8. He is a former All-Star (2018), All-NBA player (2014) and Most Improved Player (2014). Five years ago, he and Luka Doncic led Slovenia to its first Eurobasket championship. Dragic was named the tournament MVP.

The Bucks had generally been seen as the front-runner for his services because they’re the defending champions and are likely to give him more playing time having lost Pat Connaughton to injury and traded Donte DeVincenzo. Milwaukee recently added former Nets DeAndre’ Bembry to their roster. Of course, the Nets are also in need of backcourt back-ups with James Harden traded and Irving still on a part-time basis, unable to play at home because he’s unvaccinated. Cam Thomas has filled that role admirably but no doubt Nash and Sean Marks would like to have a seasoned vet going into the playoffs come April. Dragic has played 56 games in the post-season, starting 37.

Although Carter had this year and next left on his contract, the Nets can stretch those two years, reducing their luxury tax load, as Yossi Gozlan pointed out.