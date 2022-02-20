NBA All-Star Game Live: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, 8:00PM EST on TNT

Kevin Durant will not be playing in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, but his team will. Team Durant will line up against Team LeBron in what is typically a fun evening of defense-free basketball.
The Brooklyn Nets had a mini presence on Saturday night as Patty Mills had a decent showing in the 3-point shooting competition. Otherwise, it’s a bit of a quiet weekend for these Nets - but, hey, that’s OK. They have a lot of work to do coming out of the ASB.
Team Durant
Starters
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (starting in place of Durant)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Team LeBron
Starters
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app
Odds: Team LeBron - 5.5 | Over/Under: 321.5
