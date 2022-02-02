NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM EST

Things are, well, not good for these Brooklyn Nets. They’ve lost five straight and seven of their last 10 games. They can’t seem to find any rhythm.

However.

On Wednesday night they get a chance at the Sacramento Kings who have lost seven straight games and are one of the the few teams in the NBA who are about as lost as the Brooklyn Nets are.

For better or worse - hopefully, better - one of these teams will get back on track tonight. Let’s hope it’s the Nets.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-21) at Sacramento Kings (18-34)

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

With Bagley out, more will be placed on the shoulders of Richaun Holmes. Holmes is the team’s leading rebounder and one of the better ones in the league as well. His game is sixteen feet and he finishes very well at the basket. With Aldridge out, the team will rely on Nic Claxton, DayRon Sharpe and Blake Griffin. The Kings have been one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this season, so Brooklyn has an opportunity to control the flow of the game by winning the battle on the boards. Griffin put together a darn good performance last night with 17 points and perhaps most importantly, he hit a couple of three pointers. Griffin being able to stretch the floor and hit threes at a decent clip will be critical to the Nets’ goals this year. It’s a back-to-back so BG might sit this one. As it happens, the Nets have done a better job of taking care of the basketball recently. The Kings are near the bottom of the league in forcing turnovers, so Brooklyn will have plenty of opportunities to make the most out of their possessions. The Kings also allow the second most points off of turnovers in the NBA Buddy Hield is in the midst of a slump and hopes to snap out of it now that he’s back home. Over his last six games, Hield is shooting 23.3 percent from the field and 20 percent from three point range. He’s their sixth man and someone they count on for scoring, so him going cold and going cold right before the deadline is bad for business. Kessler Edwards figures to get another spin guarding a high usage wing and he’s earning more and more trust by the day. I think it’s safe to say Edwards is here to stay.

For more on the Kings, check out Sactown Royalty.