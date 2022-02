Brian and Mike dig into the netspod@gmail.com mailbag to answer the most pertinent questions surrounding the Brooklyn Nets heading into the trade deadline

Does trading James Harden now - compared to the offseason - increase the Nets championship chances this season

Ranking the Nets rookies on the Untouchable Trade Scale

Is Bruce Brown done as a Net?

Should the Nets go after Myles Turner

Is Steve Nash the JJ Abrams of coaching?