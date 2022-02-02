FILM SITDOWN: Long Island Nets star Craig Randall II talks video with NetsDaily

NetsDaily sat down with Long Island Nets guard Craig Randall II earlier this week to review some film from his season thus far. Randall, the only player on Long Island’s roster acquired via local tryouts, has ascended to G League stardom.

Since the beginning of the regular season, the 6’4” Randall ranks third in the NBA G League with an average of 26.8 points per game. He is also first in the league in 3-pointers made with a towering total of 57. That’s 15 more than second place.

He’s second in minutes per game, too, logging 40.2 per contest as the most heavily-relied upon option in Long Island’s offense.

Randall sat down with me after practice to watch some film, going over a range of topics such as finishing at the basket, reading defenses in pick and roll, and other offensive intricacies.

“Shots are falling,” said Randall in summing up where he’s at. “Just having fun out there.’

Randall and the Long Island Nets will suit up again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Charge at Nassau Coliseum.