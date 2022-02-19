NBA All-Star Saturday Night Live Thread

Joe Harris won’t be in the 3-point contest this year, but that doesn’t mean the Brooklyn Nets won’t be in it. Patty Mills, who is 4th in the NBA in threes made this season with 186 makes, will take on a pretty hefty group of competitors to take home the title.

Here’s our Chris Milholen previewing the event for NetsDaily:

The Nets roster is filled with 3-Point Contest experience and the veteran guard has been making the rounds to gather some early navigation pointers. Mills spoke about the advice he received from the winners among the group; Joe Harris (2019) and Kyrie Irving (2014). Harris took part in the event twice while Irving participated a total of four times. Kevin Durant, who will be in attendance as the captain of Team Durant, also did the 3-Point Contest two times, Seth Curry once. Even coach Steve Nash showcased his sharpshooting skills back in 2008. “He [Joe Harris] was the first one I spoke to about it. He gave me some pointers. Gave me some tips obviously in a champion as himself,” said Mills on Harris’ advice. “So did Kai [Kyrie Irving]. I got some good backing and I’ll carry their advice with me to hopefully be another champion on a team with both of them.”

Here’s the full list of competitors for the event:

Ricky O’Donnell previewed the event and writes of Mills:

The long-time Spurs guard joined the Nets as a free agent this season, and he’s been a necessary addition to a club that’s spent most of the year without Kyrie Irving. The Aussie guard has along been known for his three-point shooting ability, and this is a chance to stamp his proficiency from deep forever.

However, he goes on to pick CJ McCollum to win the event on a “hunch.”

TV & Time: 8 p.m. ET | All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest (second event)

AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)

