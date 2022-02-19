Patty Mills ready for 3-Point Contest with advice from Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving

Patty Mills will be representing Brooklyn at All-Star Weekend hoping to bring home a new piece of hardware ... but a familiar award to one of his teammates.

Mills is one of eight players participating in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night. The star-studded scenery is a new environment for the Aussie guard. Saturday night will mark his first time competing at All-Star Weekend in his 13-year career in the league.

“I have no idea. I’ve never been in this situation before so I think I’m going to kinda learn on the fly and wing it,” Mills said. “I’m sure I’ll get an opportunity to test it out before but I’m just looking forward to a new, sort of, basketball environment being the only one out there. Everything is on yourself and how you perform. All in all, it’s a fun weekend that I’m excited to experience.”

The Nets roster is filled with 3-Point Contest experience and the veteran guard has been making the rounds to gather some early navigation pointers. Mills spoke about the advice he received from the winners among the group; Joe Harris (2019) and Kyrie Irving (2014). Harris took part in the event twice while Irving participated a total of four times. Kevin Durant, who will be in attendance as the captain of Team Durant, also did the 3-Point Contest two times, Seth Curry once. Even coach Steve Nash showcased his sharpshooting skills back in 2008.

“He [Joe Harris] was the first one I spoke to about it. He gave me some pointers. Gave me some tips obviously in a champion as himself,” said Mills on Harris’ advice. “So did Kai [Kyrie Irving]. I got some good backing and I’ll carry their advice with me to hopefully be another champion on a team with both of them.”

The 33-year-old is going into the event ready to have fun and enjoy the process. Although it’s a new experience for the veteran, he enters the competition with a stellar sharpshooting skillset. Mills leads the NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-point field goals made and ranks 10th in 3-point field goal percentage. On an personal note, Mills has already set a career-high in 3-Point field goals made (186), which currently ranks as the fourth-highest single-season total in Nets franchise history. The 186 3-Pointers made are the fourth-most across the league this season as well.

“I think it’s going to be totally different, so I’m going to have to feel it out and see how it goes. From what I’ve been hearing, it is a different beast from what you’re used to in a game but looking forward to it. I’m just going to have some fun and try to enjoy the process,” said Mills on the 3-Point Contest.

The 3-Point Contest is the second of three events to take place Saturday night. The Nets guard’s competition in the event includes Desmond Bane, CJ McCollum, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luke Kennard, and Fred VanVleet.

Mills has the 20th best career 3-point shooting percentage among active players and 72nd all-time. Meanwhile, his two teammates, Harris and Curry, rank first and second among active players, third and fourth all-time.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The 3-point shooting contest is sandwiched between the Skills Challenge and the Dunk Contest.