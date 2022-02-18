Deadlines and Commitments: All-Star Break (and new guys) edition

The big deadline has passed and the Nets were remade. But there are other deadlines approaching including the buyout deadline on March 1, but in the meantime there’s the All-Star Break which will feature Team Durant vs. Team James on Sunday, but there’s also the 3-point shooting contest on Saturday which will feature Patty Mills.

Of course, both Kevin Durant (and ex-Net James Harden) won’t be on hand, both rehabbing injuries.

So, here goes with new information on the Draft, trade exceptions and big games coming up...

—February 19 - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest (second event)

AT&T Slam Dunk (third event)

—February 20 - 71st NBA All-Star Game 8 pm. ET(TNT/TBS)

—February 24 - Nets return from ASB with a game vs. the Celtics at Barclays Center. Will Kevin Durant play? Will Ben Simmons play? Will Kyrie Irving play? Two days later, they’re on the road in Milwaukee vs. Bucks. Maybe that’s the date we should be looking at for the debut of the new “Big Three” (and a reunion with DeAndre’ Bembry.)

—March 1 - Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline aka the buyout deadline. Players waived or bought out after this date cannot play in post-season. Brooklyn reportedly interested in signing Goran Dragic who both Steve Nash and Sean Marks played with during their careers. Nets would also have to dump someone to take on a buyout candidate. Roster is full, 15 standard deals, two two-ways.

—March 10 - Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers in Philly. Game of games. Harden vs. Simmons, Embiid vs. Durant. Revenge everywhere!! Extra security too.

—March - New New York City Medical Director takes command. Absent a big surprise, it’s unlikely the city will take another look at their mandates until Dr. Ashwin Vasan enters the picture. But after Commissioner Adam Silver’s comments on the “oddity” of home players not being able to play in New York and Mayor Eric Adams admission that the rule is “unfair,” things could accelerate ... but when?

—April 2 - NBA G League Regular Season ends.

—April 5 - NBA G League Playoffs begin. Long Island Nets currently in fifth place in the East and in playoffs. Six teams qualify in each conference.

—April 10 - Regular season concludes vs. Pacers at Barclays Center. Luxury tax bill based on payroll at end of regular season.

—April 11 - Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2022 (3:00 p.m. ET). Kessler Edwards will have to be elevated from a two-way to a standard NBA deal if the Nets want to play him in the post-season.

—April 11 - WNBA Draft. Liberty have the fifth and 29th picks. Here’s the latest mock draft from Thursday

—April 12-15 - NBA Play-In Tournament for teams finishing seventh through tenth seeds. Nets currently are in eighth place, two and a half games out of sixth and a guaranteed playoff spot.

—April 16 - First round of NBA Playoffs begin.

—April 17 - WNBA training camps open. Liberty will have a new coach in Sandy Brondello to push what’s likely to be a top roster.

—April 22 - WNBA preseason begins.

—May 2-3 - NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to April 30/May 1)

—May 6 - WNBA season begins. New York Liberty schedule TBA.

—May 17 - NBA Draft Lottery 2022.

—May 17-18 - Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 15-16)

—June 2 - NBA Finals begin. Just wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’ and plannin’ and dreamin’

—June 19 - Game 7 of NBA Finals (if necessary)

—June 23 - NBA Draft. The Nets currently have Philly’s first, now No. 23, but dropping as 76ers win. The Rockets own the Nets pick, now No. 16, which has been rising as Nets lose. Both picks are unprotected. Nets currently have no second rounders, Nor do they have cash considerations to buy a pick. They exhausted all of what the league permits teams to use in trades — $5.8 million — in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving as well as qualifying offer deadline for David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton. QO’s permit Nets to make either or both restricted free agents. Irving can opt in to a $39.3 million one year deal and postpone negotiations on a longer deal in a year.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency. Nets free agents include Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, James Johnson, David Duke Jr. and Kessler Edwards if he hasn’t already been elevated to a standard deal. Claxton is a restricted free agent, meaning Nets can match, if they want, any deal he’s offered by another team. Seth Curry can be extended beyond next season.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Nets current tax bill is $95.5 million.

—July 10 - WNBA All-Star Game

—August 7 - The Nets $3.6 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. TPE had originally been $11.45 million but Nets used $8.1 million.

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one years after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year (unless they’re moved.)

—February 10 — The Nets new $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Harden trade expires.

—February 10 — The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap trade expires.