NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards, 7:30 PM EST

Man, it doesn’t get more thrilling than the kind of victory the Brooklyn Nets had on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. But, alas, we have to move on - immediately - and handle “our” business on Thursday night back at home against the Wizards.

The Wiz come in a mess; super, super hot mess. They also have a new face (or two) in Kristaps Porzingis who they got in a trade with Dallas last week.

The Nets too have a few new faces, one of which is an old new face...well, not old, but...Cam Thomas!! Yeah, he’s great, right?

Right.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (31-27) vs. Washington Wizards (26-31)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game preview.

Player to watch: Kyle Kuzma

Yes, he is inefficient. Yes, he is inconsistent. Yes, his clothes sense is, uh, unique, but Kyle Kuzma is all the Wizards have right now on offense. His numbers aren’t bad at first glance: 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly a block per game, but his shooting splits of 45/34/70 are more telling. Yes, he’s picked up the slack of late, averaging nearly 20 points and nine rebounds in February. With so little firepower available to Wes Unseld Jr., expect the Wizards to feature him early and late. And he has incentive. He was irate about Vanterpool’s deflection of the pass that was intended for him back in January, first calling a timeout to argue the non-call, then blasting everyone in sight post-game. “That was also horses–t too,” Kuzma said. “Coaches should not be able to stand up,” he said, later adding, “You’ve got Steve Nash blocking the ref’s view. He can’t see s–t.”

