Steve Nash leaves door ajar for Joe Harris to return for further assessment, calls it ‘possible.’

The Joe Harris mystery will ride into the All-Star break with some optimism.

Before Thursday night’s game against the Wizards, Steve Nash was asked about the possibility of the Nets wing returning to the court after the All-Star break .... to give the team a further assessment of his status.

The Nets head coach didn’t provide a clear answer, but didn’t dismiss it, noting it as “possible.”

“We’ll see. It’s possible,” Nash said. “I couldn’t say so right now.”

It’s been reported Harris, who’s been traveling with the team, might need to undergo a second procedure on his left ankle — a procedure that would likely rule him out for the season. There was even talk that the Nets had acquired Seth Curry to make up for a potential loss. The two are among the top sharpshooters in the league.

Harris, who hasn’t played a game for the Nets since suffering a left ankle injury on November 14, underwent arthroscopic surgery on November 29 that involved the removal of a loose body by Nets orthopedist, Dr. Martin O’Malley.

After nearly two months after his surgery date, the Nets head coach disclosed that Harris experienced “flare-ups” in his left ankle rehab that resulted in a series of “setbacks”. Since Nash spoke on setbacks his 30-year-old wing suffered, there has been no clear determination of what progress Harris has made since.