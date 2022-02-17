Long Island Nets finish strong, win 115-102 over Grand Rapids Gold, enter break on 4-game win streak

The Long Island Nets finished off their two-game stint in Grand Rapids — and their longest road stretch of the season — with resounding back-to-back wins against the Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

The latest notch in the Nets’ belt is a 115-102 win on Wednesday night in Grand Rapids, delivering a message to the Gold after beating them by 16 more points on Monday night.

With the win, Long Island improved to a record of 12-8 on the year, still just fifth in the East, but in virtual tie for third with the Go-Go and Blue Coats. Delaware plays Thursday night, potentially setting Long Island up for a jump in the standings entering the break.

The Nets have now come on top in eight of their last 10 matchups, sweeping 4 of the 5 teams they’ve faced in two-game mini-series’s; dropping two games to the Motor City Cruise.

Their four-game win streak is a league-high in the NBA G League.

After a pair of triple-doubles with low point totals, Craig Randall II was back to his scoring ways on Wednesday night against Denver. The former local tryout player scored 30 points on 12-of-24 field goal shooting (8-15 from 3PT) and dished out 4 assists, logging a team-high +23 in the process.

Ty Wallace added 22 points himself on 8-of-16 shooting, as well as 10 rebounds and six assists. Wallace continues his impressive all-around play for Long Island, which is sure to draw attraction from NBA clubs around the league.

Wallace wasn’t the only Net with a double-double. Rock solid starting center Adam Woodbury chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Double-double for big man Adam Woodbury!



11 PTS, 10 REB, 1 BLK heading into the fourth pic.twitter.com/cNAwOztzZE — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 17, 2022

The Nets trailed by a few points for most of the first quarter, only grasping their first lead since the first few minutes early in the second quarter behind a Bruce Brown triple. That advantage would be short-lived, though, as Grand Rapids fought to hold a six point lead at halftime.

Head coach Adam Caporn’s halftime speech must have meant volumes to the Nets, as they came out of the gate on fire in the third quarter. Behind an efficient shot diet of threes and layups, Long Island outscored the Gold 35-23 to hold their own six point lead.

By the time the fourth and final quarter rolled around, Long Island was done playing around with their food. They pulled ahead of Grand Rapids and never truly did look back.

After the break, Long Island will continue their season back at home to take on the Lakeland Magic, the defending champions of the NBA G League, on February 24th. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN+ and the YES App.