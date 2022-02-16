Live NBA Thread: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM EST

Things are starting to look up - slightly - for these new-look Nets. Coming off a nice home win over the Kings earlier this week, the Nets with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in tow now head over the river to take on the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are a bit of a mess themselves. They’ve won just two of their last eight games and have fallen to 12th place in the East. Woof.

But, nothing is easy these days, especially with Kyrie Irving still at part-time and the Nets still without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (30-27) at New York Knicks (25-33)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Julius Randle After a disappointing start to the season, Randle has been hot, hot, hot of late. For the month of February, Randle is averaging 27.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists in 39 minutes per. He even had a triple-double in the Knicks OT loss to Oklahoma City Monday with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. That’s why the Knicks agreed to pay him $126 million in the off-season. There are problems, though. His shooting splits are ugly despite the big numbers he put up this month: 45/26/78 and his body language hasn’t been great either. Nor has he recovered from his thumbs-down gesture a month ago. Fans seem perplexed by him. Ding Dong. Who will get the job of guarding him? Kessler Edwards would seem the likely candidate to start with Bruce Brown getting minutes as well. Don’t be surprised if Nic Claxton also gets minutes guarding Randle. But as his recent stretch of games proves, Randle can explode and take over a game. He will certainly be motivated by the national TV exposure. And no matter what the records show, Nets-Knicks is almost always a battle.

For more on the Knicks, check out Posting and Toasting.