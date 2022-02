First, Mike looks at how the emotional tone of the Brooklyn Nets has shifted since James Harden was traded to Philly and the main takeaways from B/R Jake Fischer’s story on the Harden-Simmons trade. Then at (14:00) Mike is joined by The Athletic’s 76ers reporter Rich Hofmann to discuss who Ben Simmons is as a player, how he may fit in Brooklyn, and what special sauce will Seth Curry and Andre Drummond bring to the Nets.