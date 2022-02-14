NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:30pm EST

The new-look Brooklyn Nets get a pretty sizable makeover on Monday night as they suit up to take on the Sacramento Kings at the Barclays Center.

No, Ben Simmons won’t be playing for the Nets, but we will get a chance to see Seth Curry and Andre Drummond play some pretty hefty minutes. In fact, both will be in the starting lineup tonight.

On the other side of the ball, we’ll get a fairly different look from the Kings who made a major trade deadline deal in bringing Domantas Sabonis in from the Indiana Pacers.

Oh, also, happy valentine’s day. Much love to the Nets community.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-27) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-36)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

You ever had an ex that tried to mess with you even after y’all broke up? That’s kinda what happened to the Nets after James Harden didn’t show up to Philadelphia to get his physical until mid Saturday afternoon. By the time it was done, the Nets vs. Heat game had already started so Andre Drummond and Seth Curry were ineligible to play. They’re here now and not a moment too soon. In Curry, the Nets get another capable ballhandler and a +++++++ shooter. Without Joe Harris, the team’s three point shooting has taken a major hit, so having him will give the Nets offense a shot in the arm. I was thinking about it during Saturday’s game, but is time to move Cam Thomas into the starting lineup? Over his last five games, the kid has averaged 23.2 points in 32 minutes a game on a .500/.355/.773 shooting split. One great thing about Killa Cam is he’s getting to the free throw line four times a game, which helps for a Nets team that hasn’t gotten much downhill pressure outside of Kyrie Irving and James Harden when he wasn’t tricking off games. His growth has been a bright spot in a sea of misery, and the more reps he gets, the better he plays. Nets fans are excited and with damn good reason.

