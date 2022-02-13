Bigs back? LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton not on Nets injury report for Kings

Sometimes, who’s not on the injury update is the news... and neither LaMarcus Aldridge nor Nic Claxton are on Sunday’s update.

Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Sacramento: Johnson (right knee contusion) - QUESTIONABLE Durant (left knee - MCL sprain) - OUT Harris (left ankle surgery) - OUT Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) - OUT Irving - OUT

That almost certainly means the Nets will have three bigs on the court Monday vs. the Kings: Aldridge, Claxton and Andre Drummond who missed Saturday’s game vs. Miami because James Harden hadn’t completed his physical in Philly, Steph Curry, also in the trade, should make his Nets debut as well.

Aldridge (ankle) and Claxton (hamstring) were both out. Steve Nash hinted at Aldridge’s imminent return Saturday saying it would be “days not weeks” before the vet would be healthy. He had noted as well that Claxton was day-to-day.

The addition of the three bigs will give Nash some flexibility upfront that he hasn’t had. Blake Griffin started and scored eight points, but rookie Day’Ron Sharpe racked up a double-double with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds (five offensive), along with three assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench.

No word on when Durant will return but he sounded optimistic in talking to the media Saturday. Similarly, Nets haven’t said when Simmons will be available. It’s unlikely either will be uniform till after the All-Star Break on February 24. Irving, because of his vaccination status and the New York City mandate, will only be able to play in one of the Nets next eight games and eight of the team’s last 26.