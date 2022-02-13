Nets demolish Windy City Bulls, 112-98, behind Ty Wallace’s 40 and Craig Randall II triple-double

After pulling away from the Windy City Bulls in the last second of the game on Friday night, the Long Island Nets had no issues taking care of Chicago’s G League Affiliate one day later.

Once again, it was Ty Wallace, the NBA veteran, and Craig Randall II, the local tryout turned G League star, who led the Long Islanders, Wallace who had a 40-point game and Randall his first triple-double.

With the 112-98 victory, the Nets have firmly put themselves back in the G League playoff picture with a 10-8 record.

The Nets got off to a hot start almost immediately. The Bulls scored first, up 2-0, but from then on, they would not hold the lead for the rest of the match. Bryce Brown nailed three triples in the opening minutes, propelling Long Island to a double-digit lead within minutes.

Windy City fought back, but to no avail. The Nets just continued to rain down three pointers, coming from players like Ty Wallace and Jordan Bowden. Long Island finished the quarter up 30-20.

It was more of the same in the second period, with players such as Craig Randall getting in on the long-range shooting fun. Long Island’s lead ballooned to as many as 20 points late in the second quarter, but an 8-0 rally to close the half from the Bulls put Long Island up 56-44 at intermission.

The Nets didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal thereafter — as they have a few times before this season — and cruised to victory after notching another brief 19-point lead.

The theme of the night was 3-point shooting for the Long Island Nets. Long Island attempted more threes (43) than twos (37) from the floor against Windy City, and converted on more as well — 21 versus 18.

Wallace, one of Long Island’s (many) mid-season acquisitions, continued his stellar play for Long Island on Saturday night with a career-night. A 27-year-old with more than 100 NBA games on his resume’, Wallace finished with 40 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, including 8-of-12 from behind the arc.

New Long Island Nets guard Ty Wallace has been on a tear lately.



In his last five games, he's averaged 29 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and steal and a block on 55% FG, including 51.5% from three with over 6 attempts per game. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) February 13, 2022

Wallace’s back-court mate, Randall continues to embody the G League identity — making strides in all facets of your game.

While the 25-year-old is among the league leaders in points per game at 26.0, Randall has slowly but surely improved his all-around game as he operates from Long Island’s point guard spot. On Saturday against Windy City, Randall notched his first career triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 rebounds ... as well as generating a team-high plus/minus of +22 in 40 minutes.

In typical Randall fashion, the explosive guard clinched the triple-double midway through the third quarter, and then just rained down a few off-the-dribble threes for good measure.

trip-trip-triple for Mr. TRIPLE DOUBLE @moneyteam1222



He's got 19 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/Oe7RlK5oWx — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 13, 2022

Next, the Nets will continue on their longest road trip of the year with two games back in Michigan, this time taking on the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The two matchups against Grand Rapids will prove crucial for the Nets’ playoff hunt, as the Gold are just a game ahead of Long Island in the standings.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Monday night, with the match set to air exclusively on NBAGLeague.com.