Craig Randall II game-winner leads Long Island Nets over Windy City Bulls, 110-107

After a week of team bonding on the road, the Long Island Nets were back in action on Friday night against the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls’ affiliate, in the first game of a Super Bowl Weekend back-to-back in the Midwest.

After dropping two games to the Motor City Cruise four days ago, the Nets were in need a bounce-back victory to re-affirm their spot among the top of the Eastern Conference G League standings. And bounce-back they did, with a down-to-the-wire 110-107 win against the Bulls. With the win, the Nets have improved to 9-8 on the season.

After holding a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and maintaining a lead throughout the first half, the two G League squads jockeyed in the second half, amounting to 13 total lead changes.

The most important one of the night, however, came with just a few seconds remaining. After Windy City hit a game-tying three on the previous play with 11 seconds left, it was Long Island’s turn to respond.

With the clock winding down, star Nets guard Craig Randall II had the ball in his hands as he sized up his defender. With less than a half second left, he launched a deep three, as he has so many times before, that swished through the net, propelling the Nets over the Bulls.

CRAIG RANDALL II CALLS GAME



The @LongIslandNets star drills the game-winning three with 0.5 seconds left to give his squad the 110-107 win! pic.twitter.com/toPl13b6mO — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 12, 2022

Randall led Long Island in scoring on Friday, with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Additionally on display was his playmaking, notching 10 assists.

Randall’s newest back-court mate, Ty Wallace, has a double-double of his own. On top of 17 points, Wallace dished out a team-high 12 assists — with only two turnovers.

The Nets two seven-footers, Adam Woodbury and Thon Maker both had solid games. Woodbury had 14 points and seven boards. Thon Maker had nine points, eight boards and a block.

The Nets will face Windy City again on Saturday night at 8 p.m. The game will air exclusively on NBAGLeague.com.