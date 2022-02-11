Kevin Boyle, coach of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, thinks the two can work for Nets

In an exclusive interview with Adam Zagoria, legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle said he thinks his two most accomplished charges, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, will work well once Simmons takes the court in Brooklyn.

“Well, one I’m just happy to see Ben’s situation get resolved,” Boyle told Zagoria Thursday following the Nets blockbuster trade. “I’m happy for him that his situation’s resolved and he can get back on the court and playing. I think it will be good for him in many ways.”

Specifically, Boyle thought the Nets are a “good fit” for Simmons and that being surrounded by good shooters like Irving and teammate Seth Curry will help with the fit.

“I think it’s a good fit for Ben when you have somebody as talented and creative and is as good a shooter as Kyrie,” said Boyle, who coached Irving at St. Patrick’s High School in New Jersey and Simmons (and Day’Ron Sharpe) at Monteverde Academy in Florida.

“Obviously, KD [Kevin Durant] and Seth Curry coming, too, you have a bunch of outstanding shooters so when Ben does have the ball it opens up drives for him as well as a number of people he can get assists to, which he specializes in, getting the ball to guys who can make plays and score. And now he’s got a bunch of guys who can make shots.

“It makes easier for him with that type of team also to get to the rim because the floor is so spread.”

Boyle who’s still at Monteverde also said he can see the 6’11” Simmons moving from the point to the paint once he’s settled.

“He could operate from the point and facilitate, he could operate from the post and facilitate, depending on how coach [Steve] Nash is going to use him and how it best fits with that team,” Boyle said.

“But I think either way, it’s good that he’s on the court. I’m sure that him and Kyrie will handle the responsibilities but that’s obviously a question for coach Nash and the Nets — how they’re going to use him.”

Boyle also said he hopes to get up to Brooklyn to watch Irving and Simmons ... as well as some of his other alumni.

“Hopefully we can see Detroit [with No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham] playing Brooklyn or maybe Golden State [with Moses Moody] so we can get a couple guys in the same night and see them play,” he said.