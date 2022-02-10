NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7:30 EST

Slow news day for the Brooklyn Nets, huh? Ben Simmons is now a member of the Nets, after having been dealt from the 76ers in exchange for James Harden.

Harden, sadly, will go down as a bit of a failed experiment for the Nets, but there’s certainly optimism for what Simmons can do for these Nets.

Still, that whole conversation is quite complicated - as moves like this often are - and won’t matter for some time, as Simmons isn’t expected to suit up right away.

Oh, and the Nets still need to stop their 9 game losing streak by beating the Wizards on Thursday night. Good news for Brooklyn, I have no idea who plays on the Wizards anymore; Bradley Beal is out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrez Harrell were traded, and, wait, I know Kyle Kuzma.

So, this should be a highly winnable game, right?

Right?!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-25) at Washington Wizards (24-29)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: TNT (national), YES (local tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Kyle Kuzma Of all the Wizards players, Kuz has probably been the best one. He works hard on the boards, gives you good defense in the front, and is someone that has finally gotten a consistent role. Kyrie Irving is back, and there’s renewed optimism city COVID-19 mandates will end and thus allow him to return to playing home games at Barclays. There’s a lesson to be learned here about putting your fate in someone else’s hands, but that’s for a later date. In the meantime, Irving is hoping to regain his shooting touch. He’s been under 40 percent from the field in each of the last three games, and when your shot really isn’t there, you can try to make up for it by driving to the basket. Difficult thing for Irving right now is he’s the Nets’ main offensive weapon, so defenses can load up on him more than usual.

