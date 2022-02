Wow. What a time to be alive. The Brooklyn Nets have traded James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two 1st round picks. Brian and Mike dig into everything surrounding the trade: how the situation got to this point, how influential was Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance, the team’s fit with Ben Simmons, what Curry and Drummond can bring to Brooklyn and are the Nets actually better.

