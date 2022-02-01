NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets have lost 4 games in a row and have slid to 6th place in the East. So, naturally, they are headed to Phoenix to take on a Suns team that has won 10 straight and is 21-5 at home this season.

Good news for the Nets? I don’t know.

Well, OK, they do player better on the road; or, at least, they have been better on the road this season with a 17-7 record away from Barclays Center.

Other than that?

Kyrie Irving gets to suit up. That’ll be nice. Against a team that’s won 10 in a row. Yeesh.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-20) at Phoenix Suns (40-9)

WHEN: 10:00p.m. EST

WHERE: TNT (national), YES (local), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game Preview.

With Aldridge out, the Nets big man room is down to Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, and DayRon Sharpe. Claxton got the start on Saturday and was pretty decent in his 17 minutes of playing time. Griffin was on the court late and did a great job managing switches, contesting shots, and making intelligent plays. With all the injuries the Nets are dealing with, everybody has to do a little bit more if they want to get back to the top of the East. The Suns have managed Ayton’s absence reasonably well. They picked up Bismack Biyombo in free agency and he’s been a beast on the boards for the Suns. Jalen Smith has started to live up to his potential, but his days in Phoenix might be numbered as various teams are looking to acquire the 21 year old big man. Kessler Edwards did a great job chasing Steph Curry around, so tonight he gets the pleasure of chasing around another great scorer. Devin Booker is averaging 25 points a night and has turned into the franchise player that will keep the Suns in contention for many years to come. Book can score at all three levels, is someone who can heat up and rain down buckets at a moment’s notice, and doesn’t buckle under pressure. In the first meeting, he burned the Nets’ drop pick and roll coverage. The Warriors did the same in the first meeting, but Brooklyn changed things up and were a lot better the second time around. We’ll see if they can replicate that success tonight.

