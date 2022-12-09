Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets kicked off their 7-game homestand in a bit of a flux. A 5-1 record later and they’re looking to wrap up those 7 games on Friday night with a win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta is a bit of a hot mess right now due to injury:

Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Brooklyn:

Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is questionable.

John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) December 8, 2022

Yikes.

Meanwhile, the Nets will get Ben Simmons back in the lineup. This game, though, has “trap” written all over it with Trae Young looking to put the entire team on his back. Still, if the Nets can win and leave Brooklyn with a 6-1 record during this homestand...that’s a hell yeah.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (14-12) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-12)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Their win against Charlotte felt worse in many respects than their loss against Boston. The drop-off in energy was to be expected, going from the truly intriguing regular season match-up to, if there ever was one, just another game. So Brooklyn came out flat against a bad team on the second night of a back-to-back. Then they seemingly corrected course, building a 21-point lead before halftime. Slow starts happen, all could have been forgiven! Then they relapsed into nonchalance, giving up 61 second-half points to the Fighting Mason Plumlees, resulting in a sweaty win rather than extended garbage time. None of that precious rest for Brooklyn’s key guys, something that Jacque Vaughn recently stated as a goal. But if there are no moral victories, then there are no plastic losses. Brooklyn won yet another basketball game, and this highly-anticipated home-stand than began by losing Ben Simmons to injury has become an objective success. Can’t argue with 5-1! You can argue even less against 6-1, a record that the Nets can sign, seal, and deliver this home-stand with, should they win on Friday night against the depleted Atlanta Hawks.

