Brooklyn Nets trio delivers again on Long Island, 130-114

David Duke Jr. scored 30 points, Day’Ron Sharpe added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Kessler Edwards posted a solid all-around game, all of it orchestrated by Chris Chiozza, as the Long Island Nets swept their home mini-series with the Delaware Blue Coats Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

It was the seventh win of the season — and seventh in the last eight games — for Long Island. Final score: 130-114, the second time the Long Islanders racked up 125 points in the two games that Duke, Sharpe and Edwards have played in the G League.

Duke Jr. led the way for the Nets. In addition to the 30 points, the Nets two-way wing recorded eight rebounds and two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes. He shot 9-of-21 overall, 1-of-3 from deep. It wasn’t just Duke Jr.’s offense that pushed Long Island to an easy win. It was his defense as well.

Sharpe, on assignment with Long Island, recorded his second straight double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds along with four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes. Kessler Edwards, also on assignment from Brooklyn, added 11 points, six boards, five assists and a block in 30 minutes, while Long Island forward Kaiser Gates recorded 15 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

Chiozza and Nets two-way combo guard Alondes Williams split point guard duties, each scoring six points.

Delaware jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the first three minutes of the match. The Blue Coats held the Nets at bay for the majority of the first quarter until a late flurry of points from Long Island gave the Nets their first lead of the game with 1:02 remaining. It was Duke Jr.’s fastbreak layup as he was fouled and Kameron Hankerson’s 3-pointer with six seconds on the clock that capped off the run for the Nets and put Long Island up three at the end of the quarter, 31-28.

It was a back-and-forth offensive battle in the second quarter that saw four lead changes and five ties. A Gates three with just under a minute remaining in the half was key for the Nets as they outscored the Blue Coats 37-35 in the quarter. Long Island emerged with a five-point lead at the half, 68-63.

Long Island utilized a quick 6-0 run with two back-to-back threes in the first two minutes of the second half to take their first double-digit lead of the game. A Blue Coats run halfway through the third quarter then cut Long Island’s lead to two points, 88-86, but coming out of a timeout, the Nets responded and mounted a 14-4 run to close the quarter. Long Island outscored the Blue Coats 34-27 in the quarter to lead by 12, 102-90, after three. The Nets’ defense sparked a 12-2 run to open the fourth, giving Long Island a 114-92 lead over Delaware with eight minutes remaining. The Nets used the large cushion to cruise the rest of the game, winning 130-114.

The Blue Coats were led by Philadelphia two-way guard Saben Lee with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Philadelphia two-way guard — and Staten Island native — Julian Champagnie totaled 20 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes, down from 38 two nights ago. Forward Michael Foster Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.

The Nets will play their next game on the road against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET, while the Blue Coats return home to face the Westchester Knicks on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. ET.