Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The homestand continues for the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

They’ll get their shot against the Charlotte Hornets who are off to a highly disappointing start to the season.

A big reason for the Hornets faltering early on is because they’ve been hit heavily with injuries and that narrative remains as they head to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The Hornets side of things is ugly. In addition to Ball (ankle) who missed 13 games, played two, then missed the last eight, Charlotte will be missing Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle) and Gordan Hayward (fractured shoulder.) There is no timetable for their return.

Yikes.

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe in this one, but those two are close to returning which of course will be good news for these Nets.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (13-12) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-17)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

On offense, the Hornets are led by Kelly Oubre Jr. who scored 28 points Monday, marking the fifth straight time he scored at least 20. P.J. Washington added 26 but continued his inconsistent ways. He went 0-of-13 on Saturday against Milwaukee. Terry Rozier had 22. Oubre has indeed picked up the slack for his missing teammates. For the season, he’s averaging 20.1 points per game with shooting splits of 42/31/73. Not ideal but when you have so many stars on the mend, you have to appreciate what you have. Terry Rozier is also averaging better than 20 a game at 21.3 a game, but he’s only shooting 38.5% overall and 30.1% from three. The other player trying to keep the Hornets from getting swatted away while everyone recovers is former Net Mason Plumlee who is leading the Hornets in rebounds (9.1) and is averaging 4.1 assists out of the post as well.

