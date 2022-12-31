 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

THE CLEAR OUT: Are the Nets the best team in the league?

By Matthew Brooks
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Matt goes solo to talk about what he’s seeing from the Nets on offense and defense before answering the big question: Are the Nets the best team in the league?

SPOTIFY:

APPLE PODCASTS:

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...