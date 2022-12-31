Filed under: Features Film Study THE CLEAR OUT: Are the Nets the best team in the league? By Matthew Brooks@MattBrooksNBA Dec 31, 2022, 3:49pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: THE CLEAR OUT: Are the Nets the best team in the league? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Matt goes solo to talk about what he’s seeing from the Nets on offense and defense before answering the big question: Are the Nets the best team in the league? SPOTIFY: APPLE PODCASTS: More From NetsDaily Long Island Nets go down in overtime, 111-108 Nets look to end 2022 on a high note vs. the Hornets Scotto: Yuta Watanabe would be ‘honored’ by invite to 3-point shooting contest Long Island Nets, led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 20 and 10, beat Greensboro, 122-95 GLUE GUYS: Who deserves credit for the Nets success w/Alex Schiffer KD-fense: How Kevin Durant is getting a reputation for his defense Loading comments...
