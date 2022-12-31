Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are rolling right now as 2022 comes to an end. And to think we’ve come a crazy long way from “blow it up” which was, let me check my notes, literally a month ago. Wild times.

Brooklyn will look to win their 11th game in a row as they head to Charlotte to take on the woeful Hornets.

Charlotte is just 10-26 on the season, carrying a 5-11 home record heading into Saturday night’s game.

Meanwhile, the Nets have climbed their way into second place in the East, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks. What a difference a month makes.

Happy and healthy New Year to you and yours, from us at NetsDaily.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (23-12) at Charlotte Hornets (10-26)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Defense will be key to this one, and rim protection will take on even more importance for the Nets. The Hornets are second in shots attempted inside of the restricted area, but are fifth worst in efficiency. On the flip side, the Nets are third best at defending the restricted area on the season. Nic Claxton has been a key part of that success and will do battle with an old friend. Mason Plumlee starts at center and leads the team in rebounds. He and the Hornets are slightly behind the Nets in opponent’s field goal percentage in the restricted area, and it’ll be up to him to thwart off the Nets when they get to the basket. Kevin Durant will look to keep the party going into 2023. KD has been magnificent on the defensive end this year and has steadied the team. His offense is as sparkling as ever and he hit what turned out to be the game winner against the Hawks on Wednesday. Durant made clutch plays in both Charlotte games earlier this year and will look to keep them off balance one more time. Without Oubre, more will fall on the shoulders of PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels. The Hornets defense will be getting a Hall of Fame lesson as they have a date with LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday night. Whew!

For more on the Hornets, check out At the Hive.