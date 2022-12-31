Long Island Nets go down in overtime, 111-108

In a mad scramble at the end of overtime, Louis King of the Delaware Blue Coats scored the final five points Friday night to overcome the Long Island Nets 111-108. King, the Blue Coats 6’7” wing launched a deep three over Kessler Edwards to win the game after tying the game with driving layup to tie things. In between, Chris Chiozza missed a 10-footer.

The game was decided by the G League’s “targeted ending” rule in which the first team to get seven points in an overtime period wins it. Here’s video of how things unfolded in Wilmington...

The Nets were without Day’Ron Sharpe who was called up by Brooklyn Friday afternoon as well as RaiQuan Gray, Alondes Williams and Donovan Williams. Alondes Williams, the Nets two-way, and Gray have been dealing with injuries. No word on why Donovan Williams didn’t play. He’s been the Nets hottest player of late.

David Duke Jr., Jordan Bowden and Chiozza led the Long Island scoring. Duke Jr. had 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting including 2-of-7 from deep to go long with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Bowden had 19 on 7-of-16 shooting as well as 4-of-11 from 3-point land. Chiozza had a near triple double with 17 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in 42 minutes. The 6’0” point guard who won an NBA ring last season in Golden State also brought Long Island back in regulation, hitting an acrobatic game-tying shot...

CHRIS CHIOZZA'S CLUTCH LAYUP TIES THE GAME & FORCES OVERTIME!



TUNE IN NOW ON https://t.co/fLGfbO0vpY. pic.twitter.com/DlJGwqwh1r — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 31, 2022

Kessler Edwards scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, grabbed four boards and registered five assists in 31 minutes. Julian Champagnie and Jaden Springer combined for 49 point for Delaware.

Long Island next plays Monday night vs. Raptors 905 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET in Uniondale.