Long Island Nets, led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 20 and 10, beat Greensboro, 122-95

Eight Nets scored in double figures at Nassau Coliseum Thursday night, led by Day’Ron Sharpe (20 points and 10 rebounds) as Long Island defeated the Greensboro Swarm, G League affiliate of the Hornets, 122-95.

Long Island is now 2-0 in the G League’s regular season after going 10-8 in the Showcase Cup.

In addition to Sharpe who’s on assignment from Brooklyn, David Duke Jr. (18 points), Donovan Williams and Kessler Edwards (13 points each) as well as Jordan Bowden, Chris Chiozza, Treveon Graham and Kavion Pippen (10 points each) all scored in double digits.

Sharpe dominated, hitting 8-of-10 from the floor — including 2-of-2 from deep. Duke too shoot well, going 6-of-9 on his way to 18 points. Duke also had three steals. Chris Chiozza went for 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

Although Edwards had only 13 points (on 5-of-14 shooting), he had a well-rounded game with five boards, three assists and two steals plus a couple of highlights...

Sharpe, the Nets announced Friday, will be returning to Brooklyn’s bench in time for the Hornets game Saturday. No word yet on Duke and Edwards. Long Island next plays Friday night in Wilmington, Del.

Long Island and Greensboro went back-and-forth during the first quarter, tying the match twice before Long Island managed to sneak past Greensboro. The Nets closed the first quarter ahead by two, 28-26. The Nets worked diligently to increase their lead by outscoring the Swarm 24-13 in the second quarter. Long Island went into the second half up by 13, 52-39.

The Swarm tried to battle back to start the third quarter, but the Nets’ offense was too great. Long Island outscored Greensboro 36-18 and led by as many as 31 points. The Nets went into the final period ahead 88-57. Long Island’s defense was efficient during the fourth quarter, outrebounding Greensboro 11-10. The Nets went on to defeat the Swarm 122-95.

Greensboro guard Jaylen Sims tallied 23 points, four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. Swarm guard Kobi Simmons recorded 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Delaware to face the Blue Coats on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.