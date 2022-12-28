Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are on a 9-game win streak, looking to move that to 10 straight games as they head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Nets have moved into 3rd place in the East - just 2.5 games behind the first place Boston Celtics - after this latest hot streak.

Atlanta is sitting down in the play-in portion of the standings with a 17-17 record. They’re a tough home team (11-6) and of course have the ability to put up a lot of points. So the Nets won’t have it easy trying to get their 10th straight win; but, of course, as hot as they’ve been it’s almost as we’ve come to expect them to win night-in, night-out.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (22-12) at Atlanta Hawks (17-17)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

This was supposed to be the Hawks year but so far, not so good. They’re at .500 after the Pacers loss and in ninth in the East. That’s play-in territory. Things just haven’t meshed for the Atlantans. They are middling, mediocre and occasionally have been at issue with their head coach. Tuesday’s game vs. the Pacers was kind of typical. They got behind early and despite some valiant attempts, never quite made it over the hump, then collapsed in the fourth quarter. The Hawks had gotten to within six early in the quarter, but the Pacers went on a 17-3 run. With 5:54 left, knowing he had another game in 24 hours and an hour and a half flight home, Nate McMillan cleared his bench. Knowing his star was in the locker room getting treatment probably factored in to his thinking as well. You want examples of where the Hawks stand in consistency?

In scoring they’re 13th in the NBA at 114.6

In shooting percentage, they’re 19th at 46.7%

In 3-point shooting percentage, they’re 27th at 33.4%

In defense, they’re 20th at 115.3.

In rebounding, they’re 16th at 51.0

In assists, they’re 16th at 24.1.

In other words, they’re all over the lot, middling and in need of some juice which a win over the league’s hottest team could supply. One number to take account of if you’re a Nets fan: they are 11-6 at the State Farm Arena.

