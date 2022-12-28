Back on the road! Dawn and Johnson head out on a 13,000-mile trip to support the Nets

On Tuesday night, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Dawn Risueño and husband Richard Johnson, aka “Johnson,” got in their SUV and began motoring the Brooklyn Way, a 13,000-mile road trip to support their team, the Brooklyn Nets.

In a tradition that goes back to the team’s earliest days in Brooklyn, the grandparents of a Brooklyn brood of seven — Paige, Isabella, Kaiden, Chloe, Cameron, Zoey and Grayson — are back out in America. To borrow a phrase from the U.S. Postal Service, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” And like the post office, they deliver!

We’re baaack!! It’s been 3 yrs since our last road trip. We’re on our way to Atlanta first. Let’s go for 10 in a row!! @YESNetwork @NetsDaily @BrooklynNets @joetsai1999 #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zzqXLopaUc — Dawn M Risueño (@Jeannie2321) December 28, 2022

“We’ll be traveling to Atlanta, Las Vegas for New Year’s, Chicago, New Orleans and Miami,” said Dawn, who along with Johnson are not just fans of the Brooklyn Nets, but the Long Island Nets and New York Liberty as well. Plus, of course, their beloved Yankees!

The annual tradition was cut short the last three years by the COVID pandemic but they are ready to renew it.

“WE’RE BAAAACK!!” Dawn exclaimed in a message to ND. “After three years of lockdowns and a pandemic that crippled the world, we’re able to travel and watch our favorite basketball team the Brooklyn Nets on the road this season.” And the Nets will need them. Of their next 13 games, ten will be on the road.

They will bring not just their loyalty but their Brooklyn wit. Do not @ them! There’s no reserve here. Fuggetaboutit. Dawn and Johnson are New York City ambassadors. They might not reach the decibel level of the Brooklyn Brigade (of which they’ve been a part) but they WILL be heard at those arenas along the way.

They are literally not fair weather fans. They’ve survived blizzards and ice storms during previous trips, kept warm by a vast collection of cold weather Nets gear.

And knowing them, they’ll be tweeting their journey at @Jeannie2321. So follow along!