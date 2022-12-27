Deadlines and Commitments - Happy Days Are Here Again edition

The Nets go into Wednesday night in Atlanta hoping to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They are the hottest team in the NBA and closing in on the East’s leaders. So what will be Sean Marks do now that the trade season is on us? Is it time for him to think big, think small or not at all? The Nets have some assets, of course, and as long as they keep winning and everyone is healthy, plenty of time. The trade deadline is in six weeks and the buyout deadline another three weeks.

The Nets will have a few decisions to make in the next could of weeks. The first, guaranteeing contracts for Yuta Watanabe, Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner by January 10 is a no-brainer. The same day, the taxpayers MLE — $6.5 million — begins to diminish in value every day. They also have to guarantee Alondes Williams two-way deal by January 20.

Here ya go...

—January 5 - Teams can sign 10-day deals assuming they have roster space. Such deals can be extended for a second 10 days. The Nets currently don’t have any open spots.

—January 10 - All partial and non-guaranteed contracts are extended for full season unless the player is waived beforehand. For Nets, that applies to Markieff Morris, Edmond Sumner, both partially guaranteed, and Yuta Watanabe, who is non-guaranteed.

—January 10 - The Nets taxpayers MLE becomes pro-rated. Prior to this date, the Nets can sign a player to the full $6.5 million. The amount drops an equal amount every day through June 30 when the TMLE expires. (We’ll do the math soon.) And yes, the exception can be broken up into pieces. Could come in handy at the buyout deadline on March 1. (See below.)

—January 15 - First day Nic Claxton can be traded. It’s later than other off-season signings because he re-signed with the Nets, his previous team, in the offseason and got a raise of at least 20 percent. A number of other players, like Mo Bamba, are in the same position.

—January 15 - Opening Day for WNBA free agency. Expect the Liberty to make another pitch for all-Everything Breanna Stewart. They came close last season, but Stewart decided to stay in Seattle for another season.

—January 20 - NBA Two-Way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season. That will effect David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams. Two-ways make $502,000 for the season, half the minimum salary for rookies.

—January 30 - Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James play Nets at Barclays Center. If both are healthy, it will be the first match-up between James and Kevin Durant since Christmas 2018 when James was in Cleveland and Durant in Golden State.

—February 9 - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET. End of trade season.

—February 10 - The $2.5 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires. The TPE had been $11.3 million but Nets used most of it in trade for Royce O’Neale.

—February 10 - The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires. That would exhaust the Nets TPE treasure. The Nets already used most of the Harden exception to get Royce O’Neale.

—February 11 - James Harden returns to Barclays Center with 76ers for the first time.

—February 13 - First Nets-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden,

—February 17-19 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT). NBA games resume February 22.

—March 1 - Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline, aka the buyout deadline. Players waived or bought out after this date cannot play in post-season with a different team. The TMLE could come in handy here even if diminished. Nets could offer players more than a vets minimum for the rest of the season. TMLE deals can be as long as three years.

—March 19 - Bruce Brown returns to Brooklyn with Denver Nuggets.

—March 25 - Long Island Nets conclude G League season at Rio Grande Valley.

—April 4 - Michael Grady returns to Brooklyn with Minnesota Timberwolves.

—April 9 - Regular season ends with 76ers facing Nets at Barclays Center.

—April 10 - WNBA Draft. Liberty has the No. 6 pick.

—April 11-14 - NBA Play-In Tournament. Shouldn’t be an issue!

—April 15 - Start of NBA Playoffs

—May 19 - New York Liberty open their 2023 season vs. Washington Mystics in the District.

—May 21 - New York Liberty open at home, vs. Indiana Fever.

—May 16 - The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes. It’s hard to imagine the Nets will have any dog in this fight, but expect it to be the most watched NBA Lottery ever.

—June 22 - NBA Draft. Nets currently have the 25th and 57th picks. That can (will?) change.