Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM EST on NBA TV and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are heading out on the road with an 8-game win streak, stopping first in Cleveland where they’ll look to take down the Cavaliers.

It won’t be easy, of course, but if the Nets do beat the Cavs on Monday night they’ll end up passing them and landing in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference - a half game behind the Bucks for 2nd place (IF they win).

They’ll have to get through good friend Jarrett Allen if they want to win this one. It certainly won’t be easy as Cleveland boasts the top-rated defense in the NBA this season.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (21-12) at Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (local TV and app), NA TV (national), WFAN-FM (radio)

Mobley will likely draw the unenviable assignment of guarding Kevin Durant. Durant had another great night at the office on Friday with 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds in 34 minutes. KD is impossible to handle and it’s going to take a total team effort to force him off his spot and push him into difficult shot attempts. The battle at center will be incredibly fun tonight. Our old friend, Jarrett Allen, has been magnificent all season and is a good bet to get back to the All-Star Game. Allen has been the anchor to the league’s best defense (by defensive rating). Opponents are only shooting 43.9% from the field against Allen and JA has been a force on the boards as well. On the other side, Nic Claxton has continued his star turn on Friday night as his 19/8/5/3 game helped lead the charge for Brooklyn. Game by game, you see Claxton’s confidence growing and he’s critical to what this team hopes to accomplish. He’ll look to battle with the Cavs bigs on the boards. Brooklyn tied the Bucks on the boards on Friday night, and they’ll be facing another elite rebounding team in Cleveland. If the Nets can stay close in the rebounding department, it will go a long way in helping them extend the winning streak.

