Donovan Williams scores 24 points but Long Island Nets lose in final Showcase game

For the second straight game, Donovan Williams scored 24 points at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas but the Long Island Nets lost to the Texas Legends, 123-108, Thursday.

Long Island lost both its games in Vegas and is now 10-8 on the season.

Williams hit seven of his 14 shots including 4-of-8 from deep Thursday. Over the two games in the Showcase, the 6’6” 21-year-old wing shot 60.7% (17-of-28) and 50% on threes (6-of-12.) He was high scorer in both of the games, even though four Brooklyn Nets were assigned to duty in Vegas: Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards as well as the Nets two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams.

Donovan Williams scored on a variety of moves, 3-pointers and hustle plays...

Six Nets scored in double figures in today’s loss, including Williams. Chris Chiozza had 17; Sharpe 16 — and 10 boards; Duke and Jordan Bowden, 15 points each; and Kaiser Gates 12. Edwards had three points, his second single-digit game in the Showcase after scoring four on Tuesday. Alondes Williams suited up but didn’t play.

Donovan Williams, a UNLV product, has taken off in the last couple of weeks. In addition to his two 24-point outings in Vegas, he led the young Nets with 19 points in their last game in Brooklyn six days ago. He’s now averaging 16 points for the season and shooting better than 40% from deep.

On Thursday, Long Island had a slow start in the first quarter while Texas shot a steep 63% from the field and 50% beyond the arc. The Nets closed the period down by four, 35-31. Midway through the second, the Legends made it a double-digit difference, but the Nets streaked through 12 unanswered and finished the half within seven (53-60). Long Island tried to rally again in the third but never came closer than three points. Texas continued to outscore Long Island 37-35 in the quarter and went into the final period up by nine, 97-88, but the Mavs affiliate remained steady in the fourth quarter to defeat the Nets 123-108.

Legends guard Tyler Dorsey tallied 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes. Texas forward Tyler Hall posted 24 points, four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes. Jaden Hardy, the Mavs’ 2022 draft pick who’s been playing for Texas, was injured and didn’t play.

Long Island will return home to face Greensboro on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7:00 p.m. ET.