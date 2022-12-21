Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:30 OM EST on YES Network, NBA TV

The Brooklyn Nets are on a roll as they head back home to take on one of the worst road teams in the NBA; the Golden State Warriors.

How bad are the Warriors on the road? Well, after Tuesday night’s blowout to the Knicks at MSG the Warriors are now 3-15 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Nets are on a 6-game win streak and hold a 10-5 record at Barclays.

Oh, and no Steph Curry for the Warriors.

Trap game? We speak not such words!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (19-12) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-15)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES Network (local tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Warriors are attempting to pull off a neat magic trick. They are simultaneously looking to win now while also building for the future. It’s been working, but there’s one big question about their future. The Warriors have to figure out what they have in James Wiseman. Through a combination of injuries, NCAA ineligibility and poor play, Wiseman has barely played any professional basketball in the past three years. Since turning pro in 2020, Wiseman has only played 1300 minutes combined in the NBA and the G-League. He’s one of the big red flags in what’s so far been an underwhelming 2020 Draft class. His future will determine a lot of what the Warriors try to do going forward. It’s now or never. It’s the second leg of a back-to-back and there was no travel involved for the Warriors. At the same time, this is the last night of a season long six game road trip, injuries have piled up during this trip, and the team is already pretty lousy away from home. Steve Kerr used his entire rotation last night, and he’ll have to do it again to nurse his guys through this contest. For the Nets, they can’t afford to let their guard down and assume the Warriors will roll over. They’re still the champs and it will take a great team effort to come away with a win tonight.

