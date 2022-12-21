Donovan Williams scores 24, Day’Ron Sharpe has double-double but Long Island Nets lose in Vegas

Donovan Williams, the Long island Nets 6’6” 3-and-D wing, kept up his recent scoring by dropping 24 points in his G League Showcase debut but Long Island came away empty in Las Vegas, losing to the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s affiliate, 92-88, on Tuesday night.

Williams, Long Island’s youngest player at 21, has been averaging better than 16 points a game over his last 10 appearances. He came off the bench to hit 10 of his 14 shots, including 2-of-4 from three. He also finished with two blocks, three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. posted 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes while Sharpe had 11 points and 11 boards. Typically, Duke’s game was a highlight reel...

Too many Duke clips in one game @daviddukejr



Can't stop, won't stop ‍ pic.twitter.com/iUUoGh8aBf — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) December 21, 2022

Kessler Edwards and Alondes Williams, the Nets other two-way, had bad offensive outings, shooting a combined 1-of-15 at the Mandalay Bay Casino’s convention center.

Stockton got off to a speedy start with a 7-0 run during the opening two minutes. Nets guard Chris Chiozza (six points, five assists) was able to halt the Kings with a big shot at the top of the key. Stockton maintained its lead and went into the second quarter up by five, 25-20. Long Island’s defense starred in the second period, holding Stockton to a mere seven shots allowing the Nets to turn the tides in their favor. Long Island went into the half up by two, 45-43.

The Nets went back-and-forth to start the third quarter but six fouls on the Nets gave the Kings the opportunity to stay close. Stockton outscored Long Island by one, 21-20, but did not take the lead overall. Nets went into the final quarter up 65-64. Stockton battled back in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 10. The Kings went on to defeat the Nets 92-88.

Stockton was led by Sacramento assignee Chima Moneke with 23 points, 18 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes. Trey Burke, the former Knick guard hoping for a comeback at age 30, added 18 points, three rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes.

Long Island will face Texas on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. ET, to conclude Long Island’s Winter Showcase. The game will be on ESPN+.