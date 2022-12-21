More Kyrie Irving GoFundMe giving detailed

Just days after it was revealed that Kyrie Irving had given $22,000 to a Howard University student’s GoFundMe, permitting her to complete her studies at the HSCU school, a Montana newspaper reports that Irving gave $50,000 to another GoFundMe that will permit a childcare center to continue operating in the Treasure State.

Moreover, according to various reports, the Nets superstar has made significant donations totaling more than $300,000 to at least five GoFundMe appeals in recent weeks. The donations cover everything from education funding to burial expenses to efforts to gain justice in high-profile cases. In none of the cases did Irving reveal his role just as he hasn’t in the past whether it was financing new home for George Floyd’s family or a water filtration or a water plant in an arid quarter of Pakistan. In each case, others learned of the gifts and publicized them. Rather, media or others connected to the appeals noticed his giving and reported on it.

Here’s the details of the latest donation, from The Missoulian in the western Montana city of Missoula: After the state pulled a subsidy for childcare at a number of childcare centers. one of the clinics, Little Twigs Childcare in Missoula, was doubly hit. Not only did the loss of the subsidy affect the 50 children at the center, it meant that it would have to lay off 15 refugee women from Syria, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, and Afghanistan who help care for the center’s children as well as their own. So, the Little Twigs director set up a GoFundme site. The goal: $24,000. Irving found the site and responded, giving $50,000 on December 15.

It was by far the biggest donation and the group has now raised more than $66,000. The relief, as the Missoulian reported, is temporary, but Irving’s generosity has given the issue significant publicity.

Based on reporting by The Missoulian, Black Enterprise and The Daily Mirror of London, as well as NetsDaily, here’s a chronology of what’s known about Irving’s giving to GoFundMe appeals:

Six days ago, he gave $50,000 to Little Twigs GoFundMe.

On December 12, he donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe set up for the family of Jaheim McMillan, a 16-year-old Black boy who was shot and killed by police on October 6 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The same day, he gave the $22,000 to Destiny Thompson, the college student at Howard University who had also set up a GoFundMe.

In November, he gave a total of $130,000 in donations of $65,000 and $50,000 to the family of Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died in Mexico under suspicious circumstances. Again, he found a GoFundMe site. set up to support the family.

Also, last month, he gave $50,000 to the GoFundMe set up by the family of Devin Chandler, one of three University of Virginia football players murdered by a former teammate.

In each case, the Irving donation was the largest by far.

The Thompson and Robinson donations are the best known of the group, the Little Twigs Chandler and the McMillan gifts the least. Just as Thompson, the Howard student did, supporters of the McMillan family in Mississippi expressed their support with a video...

Of course, since Irving has not publicized his donations, these may very well not be the full extent of his giving ... and unless his benefactors come forward or reporters learn of donations, we may never know.