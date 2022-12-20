NBA on TNT Tuesday Preview: Knicks take on the Steph Curry-less Warriors

The New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors on TNT Tuesday night and I’m not sure I want any part of this game from a betting perspective. I already got burned last week by the Warriors when they got blown out by the Bucks.

But, alas, I’m thinking of giving the Warriors another shot, despite having three (major) factors working against them.

Let’s dig in!

Warriors (+6) at Knicks (7:30 p.m. est)

Warriors +190 ML; O/U 221.5

First of all, those three major factors? Here goes:

The Warriors absolutely STINK on the road. They are 3-14 away from home this season. Just awful. They are 29th in defense on the road this season. The Knicks are red hot right now, riding a 7-game win streak. In those 7 games they are first in the NBA in defensive rating (DRTG) by a wiiiide margin. They’ve posted a 91.5 DRTG in those 7 games, with the Grizzlies behind them at 2nd with 98.0 and the Clippers 3rd at 100.0 in that span. Steph Curry is injured and won’t play.

This makes the bet pretty simple, right? Right? The one thing that worries me is that the Knicks actually haven’t played as well this season at home as they have on the road. But that‘s a wide view - zoomed in and they’re playing the best basketball in the league all while going 7-0 against the spread during that span.

While trends are made to be broken - eventually - I do think the Warriors will find some rhythm and go on a little run, but I’m not seeing it happening tonight.

I’ll take the Knicks at -6 and I’ll also go with the UNDER (221.5) because the Knicks aren’t letting anyone score right now and the Warriors without Curry aren’t doing much scoring.

