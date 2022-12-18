Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 6:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets have won 9 of their last 10 games, as they head to the Detroit to take on a Pistons team who has won 8 of their last, well, 31 games. They are 8-23 on the season.

Of course you don’t want to overlook any game, but the Nets have a chance to continue this red hot momentum against a young, shorthanded Pistons team.

This one might be over early, and not just because of its 6:00 p.m. est start. But, again, we shouldn’t overlook any team in this league. Just go out and get the win. Period.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (18-12) at Detroit Pistons (8-23)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Not much to say here. You know, the usual stuff: bad team, don’t fall asleep, make sure to box out, so on and so forth. It’s the NBA, so of course Detroit has capable players that can find themselves in a dogfight vs. anyone. Bojan Bogdanovic ran out of you-know-whats to give years ago, and playing for one of the league’s worst teams has only amplified that attitude. Not that that’s a detriment to Detroit, though; a Bogdanovic shot is nearly always their best option. The Croatian ex-Net is shooting 43% from deep this year, with quite a few of them being unassisted. He’s also been lethal from the midrange; Basketball Reference has him at 50% from the Durant Kingdom on a steady diet. Keeping Bogey in check is defensive priority #1 for Brooklyn on Sunday. And yes, there’s only one Nets player left from when Brooklyn traded him for the Wizards first rounder back in 2017: Joe Harris. That pick became Jarrett Allen. Ben Simmons, of course not on the Pistons, is another name to keep an eye on in Detroit. It’ll be the first time he’s playing on just one day of rest or fewer since re-injuring that left knee nearly a month ago. To see him explode towards the basket or wreak havoc on defense would be a welcome sight, a sight we got used to during his excellent stretch of play in November. We haven’t *quite* seen that form from the Aussie since his return. But as always, patience. And it’s not like there hasn’t been bright moments; Ben is an event-creator on defense, he gets into the ball-handler at the point of attack.

