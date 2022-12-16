After another win over Westchester Knicks, Long Island Nets head to Las Vegas

After a miserable start and a solid response, the Long Island Nets are on their way to the G League Showcase in Las Vegas following a 100-96 win over the Westchester Knicks in the “Battle of the ‘Burbs” at Nassau Coliseum Thursday night. Long Island has now won 10 of its last 12 and heads to Vegas with a 10-6 record.

The Nets defeated their G League counterparts, 100-96, in a tight one that saw three Nets — David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe — along with Chris Chiozza and Donovan Williams contribute.

Brooklyn two-way guard Duke Jr. starred for Long Island with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Donovan Williams, the hyperathletic 6’6” 3-and-D candidate, posted 19 points, five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes while Sharpe notched his fourth double-double of G League season — to go with one in the NBA — 16 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Chiozza had 12 points and eight assists including this lob to Sharpe...

Chris Chiozza to Day’Ron Sharpe for the MONSTER flush! @LongIslandNets



We’ve got a dog fight on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QY4FXo9djw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 16, 2022

Williams, a 21-year-old Houston product, has been particularly consistent — and electrifying — of late, averaging 15.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from three...

The first quarter got off to a slow start until a big 3-point shot from Duke Jr. gave Long Island momentum. The Nets proceeded to go on a 6-0 run twice during the first period and went into the second quarter up by 10, 30-20. Consecutive fouls on Westchester gave Long Island the opportunity to maintain its lead in the second quarter. The Nets closed the first half up by 11, 55-44.

Westchester attempted to battle back after halftime but despite outscoring Long Island 31-25, they were still down by five overall. Long Island went into the final period up, 80-75. The Knicks came out hot in the fourth quarter and were able to cut the lead to one. Four perfect free throws in the last minute of the game for Long Island pushed them past Westchester by four, 100-96.

Guard M.J. Walker led the way for the Knicks with 26 points, six rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes. Westchester guard DaQuan Jeffries tallied 24 points, four rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes.

Both teams will travel to Las Vegas to play in the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase beginning Monday. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Monday, December 19, to Thursday, December 22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The league’s 30 teams will be split into four regional “pods” (two with eight teams apiece and two with seven teams each) and will play a 16-game schedule.