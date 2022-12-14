In battle of the ‘Burbs, Long Island Nets beat Westchester Knicks, 116-107

Led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, the Long Island Nets won the first of a two-game set vs. the Westchester Knicks at Nassau Coliseum Tuesday night.

Seven Nets scored in double figures in the win over Westchester, including Brooklyn assignee Sharpe, guard Jordan Bowden (16 points), forward Donovan Williams (15 points), Brooklyn assignee Kessler Edwards (14 points), Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. (13 points), guard Chris Chiozza (13 points) and center RaiQuan Gray (10 points) who had just returned from concussion protocol.

Sharpe’s double-double was his third of the G League season and second in three days, having put up 20 and 12 against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Saturday. As he did vs. Indiana, Sharpe was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing six of them.

Chiozza, the G League leader in assists, dished out a game-high nine dimes to go with his 13 points in the win.

Long Island and Westchester got off to an even start, with both teams shooting seven field goals each in the six minutes of first period. Three trips to the line for the Nets put them up by six, 26-20, at the end of the first. Long Island would not take its foot off the pedal and went on an 8-0 run during the second quarter. The Nets outscored the Knicks 34-25 to close the second quarter up by 15, 60-45.

Although Westchester’s offense shrunk the gap by going on a 9-0 run to outscore Long Island by 11 during the third quarter, it was not enough to take the lead overall. Long Island went into the final period ahead by four, 86-82. The Nets quickly battled back in the fourth period to widen the lead by nine to defeat Westchester, 116-107.

The Knicks were led by forward DaQuan Jeffries with 33 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes. Westchester center Garrison Brooks notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes.

The Nets. now 9-6 and winners of nine of their last 11, play the second game of the set at home against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the YES App, ESPN+ and MSG2.