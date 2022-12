The Glue Guys begin with a true appreciation of what Kevin Durant is doing this season: unreal from inside the arc, leading the team through the morass of the controversies and how KD is doing something no Achilles-tear-sufferer has ever done before. Then (16:00) mailbag questions including Cam Thomas trade thoughts, how good is Jacque Vaughn, and whether the Nets got lucky playing injured teams.

Check out the latest episode on YouTube (and smash that subscribe).