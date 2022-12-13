Long Island Nets lose to Capital City Go-Go as David Duke Jr. scores 23

While the Brooklyn Nets were beating the Washington Wizards in our nation’s capital, the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, was taking down the Long Island Nets at Nassau Coliseum. Final score: Capital City 105, Long Island 91.

Long Island, who lost its first four games, is now 8-6 on the season.

David Duke Jr., who played 25 minutes Saturday vs the Pacers and scored seven points, was high scorer for Long Island with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and a block. He also had seven turnovers. The Nets two-way used his strength and athleticism throughout the contest to get to the rim and finish...

Four other Nets finished in double figures with Kaiser Gates, the 6’7” wing, adding 17, Jordan Bowden 11 and two other Nets, Chris Chiozza and Kavion Pippen 10. Chiozza, the G League’s assist leader, racked up nine dimes. Kessler Edwards who was assigned to Long Island on Monday, finished with eight points and seven rebounds, shooting 4-of-15 on the night, including 0-of-7 from deep. Alondes Williams, the Nets other two-way who made his NBA debut Saturday in Indiana, finished with eight points, hitting two of his three attempts from deep. Williams is now shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers.

Brooklyn had considered sending Day’Ron Sharpe to Long Island earlier Monday, but with Nic Claxton’s status uncertain until just before the opening tip, Jacque Vaughn decided to keep Sharpe with the big club.

The Go-Go jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first and kept going from there, building up an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter. They got the lead down to nine by halftime, and seven in the early going of the third with this Duke dunk...

But they fell behind, 76-62 at the three-quarter mark and Capital City then turned up the pace from then on. With six minutes left in the game, the Go-Go lead had ballooned to 25. The Nets strung together late baskets to cut the lead back into the teens, but the effort was too late.

The Go-Go were led by Vernon Carey Jr., on assignment from Washington, with 25 points and 14 rebounds in 27 minutes. Capital City guard Devontae Shuler tallied 21 points, two rebounds and seven rebounds in 30 minutes.

Long Island opens a two-game home set with the Westchester Knicks Tuesday night at Nassau. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the YES App, MSG2 and ESPN+ and broadcast on WRHU at 88.7. The two New York teams also play Thursday at Nassau.