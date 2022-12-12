Bowie State gets $500,000 to upgrade sports facility from KD, Durant Family Foundation

Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically black university, announced Monday that it has received a $500,000 donation from Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation to upgrade its basketball facility and its sports programs in general.

The donations will go toward the school’s AC Jordan Arena, which is located within the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

Upgrades for the facility include an all-new basketball court, additional bleachers, and enhancements to the press box. Durant and his family foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for the Durant Center College Track students who decide to attend Bowie State.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda Durant, KD’s mother who leads the Durant Family Foundation. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

The university is located in Prince George’s County, Durant’s home growing up. Durant and his family foundation have made a number of donations to youth-oriented programs in the county, Durant also produced a documentary, “Basketball Country: In the Water,” recounting how community programs helped him succeed.

The renovations made to Bowie State’s AC Jordan Arena follow a trend for Durant Family Foundation, which has previously renovated 27 basketball courts around the globe in cities like Berlin, Oklahoma City, Guangzhou, Taipei, New Delhi, Redwood, San Francisco, Tokyo ... and Brooklyn.

Bowie State is part of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association which will play its annual tournament in February at Baltimore’s CFG Arena which recently underwent a $200 million renovation. Thirty-Five Ventures, KD and partner Rich Kleiman’s investment vehicle, holds an equity interest in the arena.

Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux lauded the Durants’ donation:

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his foundation have generously donated to Bowie State,” she said. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure offer a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”