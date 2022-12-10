Without Brooklyn players, Long Island Nets win again, their eighth in nine games

Even with David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe back in Brooklyn, the Long Island Nets continued their winning ways Friday night in Washington, defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 106-90, for their eighth win in nine games, the hottest streak in franchise history.

This time, it was three Long Island Nets players who did the damage. Donovan “Stretch” Williams (23 points, seven rebounds), Chris Chiozza (22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds) and Kavion Pippen (21 points, 13 rebounds) led coach Ronnie Burrell’s squad to the big win. After losing four straight to open the season, Long Island is now 8-5 and and third in the East.

Williams, the Houston product, has been on a roll of late. the 6’6” 3-and-D wing with a 7-foot-plus wing span, had his best game for the Nets, shooting 9-of-17, including 2-of-6 from deep, while garnering seven boards and recording three assists and two steals. He’s currently averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 39.3% from deep.

Chiozza, who’s played 91 NBA games for the Warriors, Nets, Wizards and Rockets, had a typically steady game, had an almost identical game, also going 9-of-17 and 2-of-6 while adding seven boards, again the same as Williams, to go along with those eight assists.

Pippen, the 6’10” nephew of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, also shot 9-of-17. Of his 13 rebounds, four came off the offensive boards.

Pippen Ain't Easy ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lkLiHxi50d — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) December 10, 2022

Long Island’s two other starters, Kaiser Gates and Jordan Bowden, had 12 and 13, respectively with Gates adding eight boards. All five Nets starters played at least 32 minutes. Not only were the Nets without the three Brooklyn players, they’re missing RaiQuan Gray, who’s in concussion protocols, as well as injured players Alondes Williams and Brandon Rachal. Emmanuel Egbuta, who the Nets added on Thursday, scored two points off the bench in eight minutes.

The game was close through three quarters but the Nets opened it up in the fourth, outscoring the Go-Go, 27-19, for the win. Chiozza took up the scoring slack left by the Brooklyn trio early and had 20 points with eight minutes left in third before focusing on distribution late. Chiozza is the G League assist leader.

NBA champion Chris Chiozza is scoring AT WILL for the @LongIslandNets!



He’s up to 20 points with 8 minutes left in the THIRD QUARTER on https://t.co/fLGfbNIU1o. pic.twitter.com/obtcSBgCq4 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 10, 2022

Long Island and Capital City have a return date Monday night at the Nassau Coliseum. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be telecast on the YES App.