Nets rout crosstown rival Knicks, 112-85, behind triple-double from Kevin Durant

Death, taxes, and the Brooklyn Nets beating the New York Knicks in the Kevin Durant era.

Brooklyn gathered its fifth victory of the season—and the third victory in five games under new head coach Jacque Vaughn—to improve to 5-7 on the season with a resounding 112-85 victory over their crosstown rival. The Nets have held their last four opponents under 100 points, with two of them (the Knicks included) being held under 90 points.

The Nets improved to 111-106 all-time against the Knicks after Wednesday’s victory and have yet to lose against New York since Durant made his Nets debut in the 2020-21 season with 8-straight victories. Plus, Ben Simmons remains an undefeated 16-0 against the Knicks over his five-year career!

Speaking of Durant, he was sensational once more for Brooklyn, maintaining his streak of scoring 25+ points to become the first player to do so in his first 12 games of a season since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. He also recorded a season-high 12 assists and season-high 12 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and fifth as a Net.

Brooklyn also got excellent production from Edmond Sumner, who scored a season-high 18 points, and Seth Curry, whose 23 points were the most from a Nets reserve this season. Royce O’Neale also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds against New York, and the Nets were a monstrous +44 in O’Neale’s minutes, the highest plus-minus by a Net in the play-by-play era.

Julius Randle led the charge for New York with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with 11 rebounds. Outside of Randle, the Knicks... didn’t get much else in terms of production. RJ Barrett was woefully ineffective, shooting just 5-of-14 from the field, and his backcourt partner, Jalen Brunson, was equally underwhelming with 4-of-14 shooting.

Similar to the 40-point blowout against the Wizards, the Nets won in basically every major statistical category. Brooklyn ripped down 55 rebounds to the Knicks’ 46, they scored more points in the paint (40-30), generated more assists (30-21), and shot a blistering 41.2% from three (14-of-34) to the Knicks' 27.9% (12-of-43).

Brooklyn came out the gates with a strong defensive gameplan; limit paint opportunities for the Knicks, who rank third in the league in drives per game, and force New York and their 33.9% 3-point shooting to take jump shots. The Nets, meanwhile, got some excellent production early from Edmond Sumner, who hit three three-pointers working O’Neale and Durant, who together recorded seven early assists. Behind all of this, the Nets got off to an early 24-8 start.

Brooklyn continued to surge as the first quarter winded down, shooting 15-of-25 as a team and 6-of-10 from deep. The Nets also recorded 13 assists on their 15 made shots. The Knicks, meanwhile, rode the hot hand of their star, Julius Randle, who canned four his first seven three-pointers en route to 15 points in the quarter. Brooklyn’s 38 points in the first quarter matched the most points in any quarter this season, and its 16-point advantage over New York was the team’s biggest after the first quarter this season.

The second quarter was all about the Seth Curry Show who broke what’s been a bit of an early season slump while recovering from off-season ankle surgery with 14 early points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. Behind this, the Nets built an early 20-point advantage. Sumner continued his strong first-half play after checking in with the starters by adding 4 additional points off spidery layups to bring his total up to 13.

Behind Durant’s 15 points and 8 assists, the Nets finished the first half ahead 69-44 over the Knicks.

The Knicks continued to struggle to begin the third as the Nets did an excellent job stifling their lead orchestrator, Jalen Brunson, thanks to the effort from Sumner and Nic Claxton on switches. In fact, RJ Barrett was the only Knick that could find any sort of rhythm, scoring 11 points in the quarters.

Similarly, the Nets struggle to score after the torrid start in the first half. Brooklyn mustered up just 21 points in the third after scoring 39 and then 31 points in the previous two periods. Still, Brooklyn was able to maintain its monstrous advantage heading into the fourth, up 92-71 against the crosstown rival.

The Film Room

It’s time we give Kevin Durant his due.

Amidst all of the hysteria—the coaching rumors, Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Ben Simmons’ gradual return to form—he’s kept his composure and been a total professional to start the season. His summer trade request has not affected his play; he’s doing it all for the Nets, encouraging his teammates from the sidelines, and displaying exquisite buy-in as the team’s leader. Wednesday night was a great example of that.

Between jarring with Julius Randle and taking on a heavy load on offense, Durant toggled between lead facilitator and scoring enigma with perfection. New York threw a multitude of coverages Durant’s way, and KD solved them like, well, a 14-year veteran.

When the Knicks threw multiple bodies Durant’s way, as the Knicks do here in transition, KD quickly made the right read. The second he feels Jalen Brunson shading over, he launches a pass to Edmond Sumner, who attacks from the second side and finishes off a nasty jump-stop.

On this play, Durant finds Nic Claxton rolling in a crowd with a gorgeous jump pass—a rather risky move—that Claxton, the league leader in field goal percentage, finishes on a nifty jump hook. Notice how the timing of KD’s pass beats Julius Randle to his spot while rotating as the low man. The placement of Durant’s pass is also pristine, traveling over the outstretched arms of Jericho Sims and softly into Claxton’s sturdy mitts.

Lil' lefty hook action pic.twitter.com/GieL3phHAu — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 10, 2022

And though this play wasn’t necessarily against double coverage, this is just a nutty skip pass from Durant. WOW.

Skippin' it to Sumner pic.twitter.com/yLZ1RZtTQB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 10, 2022

When Durant was faced with single-coverage, typically against Cam Reddish, he went into scorer mode. A simple face-up and light jab-step gives Durant just enough room to get off his super sweet jump shot with its high release point.

And when Durant mixes his tight crossover with a lethal shot-fake? Forget about it. Reddish was left in the dust, here.

We’ve said it before, but cherish Kevin Durant, Nets fans. He’s playing out of his mind right now and is not letting the madness surrounding his squad affect his level of play.

What’s next

The Nets take on the 6-5 LA Clippers, who continue to push forward without superstar Kawhi Leonard, for a matinee game at the Staples Center. Coverage begins on the YES Network at 4 PM EST on Saturday.

