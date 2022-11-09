Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 PM EST on ESPN and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing some inspired basketball of late, having won 2 of their last 3 in an attempt to bring their season back from the brink. Ok, maybe that’s a bit hyperbolic this early on in the season, but the Nets will get a chance to show their continued fight when they welcome the Knicks to town on Wednesday night.

New York is sitting at 5-5 this season, with newcomer Jalen Brunson running the show.

Brooklyn will once again be without Kyrie Irving, who is once again out due to a team mandated suspension.

It’s early, both teams are... fine... but it’s always fun to get up for Nets vs. Knicks.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (4-7) vs. New York Knicks (5-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES Network (local & on app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

R.J. Barrett is coming on strong in his fourth season out of Duke. Still just 22 years old, he’s averaging 20/6/3, albeit on pedestrian splits: just 29% from deep and 43% overall. And while those numbers are anchored by a putrid season opener (11 points on 3-18), you can’t simply remove one game in a sample size this small. Still, Barrett is firmly a good player, and an All-Star path isn’t out of the question. The rim pressure and subsequent high-level passing from that area of the court may never be elite, but if he gets you on that right hip it’s over. At a legit 6’6”, he’s got a thick frame and the touch to make any contest but a great one irrelevant. And he’s currently on a little heater from three, having made 13-30 over his last five contests. It’ll likely be Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale splitting time on him out of the gate, with Durant on Julius Randle.

